  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Now Hizbul speaks of shift in terror strategy

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 20: The Pulwama terror attack has clearly suggested a shift in terror dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Riyaz Naikoo
    File photo of Riyaz Naikoo

    The weapon of choice at Pulwama was a car bomb. In the wake of this attack, the Hizbul Mujahideen's operational chief, Riyaz Naikoo has said that there would be more such attacks.

    In an audio message, he praised the Pulwama bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He also went on to warn against attacks on Kashmiris outside the Valley. However the worrying part of his audio message is that he has warned of fidayeen strikes in the Valley.

    Also Read | Pakistan violates ceasefire, India retaliates

    The Hizbul Mujahideen has so far refrained from carrying out fidayeen strikes. Naikoo says in the message (yet to be verified) the time is not far when children in Kashmir will wear suicide vests and target security forces in the Valley.

    The Pulwama attack was the worst in the Valley since the terror strike on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex in 2001.

    Read more about:

    hizbul mujahideen jammu and kashmir pulwama

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue