J&K: Now Hizbul speaks of shift in terror strategy

Srinagar, Feb 20: The Pulwama terror attack has clearly suggested a shift in terror dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weapon of choice at Pulwama was a car bomb. In the wake of this attack, the Hizbul Mujahideen's operational chief, Riyaz Naikoo has said that there would be more such attacks.

In an audio message, he praised the Pulwama bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He also went on to warn against attacks on Kashmiris outside the Valley. However the worrying part of his audio message is that he has warned of fidayeen strikes in the Valley.

The Hizbul Mujahideen has so far refrained from carrying out fidayeen strikes. Naikoo says in the message (yet to be verified) the time is not far when children in Kashmir will wear suicide vests and target security forces in the Valley.

The Pulwama attack was the worst in the Valley since the terror strike on the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex in 2001.