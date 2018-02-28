J&K: NIA takes over Lethpora attack

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the Lethpora attack at Jammu and Kashmir in which five jawans were martyred. The probe was taken over by the NIA following a directive of the Ministry for Home Affairs.

Terrorists struck on December 31, 2017, at a CRPF camp. The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. The terrorists stormed the 185th battalion camp of the CRPF in Lethpora village in Kashmir valley around 2 am. They first hurled grenades and then opened fire.

OneIndia News

