J&K: NIA arrests three in weapon snatching case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested three persons in connection with a weapons theft case in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA arrested Parveez Ahmed Wani, Javid Yousuf Darand Subzar Ahmad Kumar.

The case relates to theft of weapons from the guard room of official residence of Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Ex-MLA of Wachi.

An SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh fled with 7 AK rifles issued to the security personnel attached with the ex MLA and also a personal pistol of aforesaid MLA.

During the investigation, it emerged that SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh and his associates had taken away the above-mentioned weapons as part of a conspiracy hatched by Kashmir based top leadership of proscribed terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). NIA had earlier arrested accused Rafique Ahmad Bhat in the instant case. Accused Adil Bashir Sheikh and Yawar Ahmad Dar are still absconding.

During investigation, it has also emerged that Parveez Ahmad Wani, Javid Yousuf Dar and Subzar Ahmad Kumar had provided logistical support to the above mentioned accused persons as a part of the conspiracy.