J&K national highway closed after snowfall in Ramban

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Banihal, Dec 20: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Friday after a snowfall in Jawahar tunnel area in Ramban district that leftover 1,000 vehicles stranded, an official said.

The 270-km highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. Traffic was stopped at 5.30 pm on the highway after snowfall near Jawahar tunnel.

Snowfall, closed highway leads to fuel shortage in Kashmir

There was 3 to 6 inches of snow near Jawahar tunnel this evening and nearly 1,000 vehicles have been stranded between the Tunnel and the Ramban sector, the official said.

Vehicles had been moving at a snail's pace due to slippery roads in the area, leading to a massive traffic jam on a 20-km stretch on the highway.