    Banihal, Dec 20: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Friday after snowfall in Jawahar tunnel area in Ramban district that left over 1,000 vehicles stranded, an official said.

    J&K national highway closed after snowfall in Ramban
    Representational Image

    The 270-km highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. Traffic was stopped at 5.30pm on the highway after snowfall near Jawahar tunnel.

    There was 3 to 6 inches of snow near Jawahar tunnel this evening and nearly 1,000 vehicles have been stranded between the Tunnel and the Ramban sector, the official said.

    Vehicles had been moving at a snail's pace due to slippery roads in the area, leading to a massive traffic jam on a 20-km stretch on the highway.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir snowfall

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
