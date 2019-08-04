J&K MLA Engineer Rashid questioned again in terror funding case

Srinagar, Aug 04: The National Investigation Agency has questioned Jammu & Kashmir legislator Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itehad Party for the second time in connection with the terror funding case.

Rashid was questioned last in Ictober 2918. The NIA has already arrested seven Hurriyat leaders, businessman Zahoor Watali, photojournalist Kamran Yosuf and an activist from South Kashmir.

"NIA is politically motivated ... My life is like an open book and my people who have voted me a second time as their representative against all odds are the best judge to judge my activities," Rashid had said.

He said the government should introspect and understand that Kashmiris were not India's enemies and were neither seeking any resolution to the Kashmir issue on communal lines.