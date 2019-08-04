  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K MLA Engineer Rashid questioned again in terror funding case

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 04: The National Investigation Agency has questioned Jammu & Kashmir legislator Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itehad Party for the second time in connection with the terror funding case.

    J&K MLA Engineer Rashid questioned again in terror funding case
    Jammu and Kashmir Independent MLA Engineer Abdul Rashid

    Rashid was questioned last in Ictober 2918. The NIA has already arrested seven Hurriyat leaders, businessman Zahoor Watali, photojournalist Kamran Yosuf and an activist from South Kashmir.

    Mehbooba Mufti asked for clarifications on J&K Bank scam

    "NIA is politically motivated ... My life is like an open book and my people who have voted me a second time as their representative against all odds are the best judge to judge my activities," Rashid had said.

    He said the government should introspect and understand that Kashmiris were not India's enemies and were neither seeking any resolution to the Kashmir issue on communal lines.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency terror funding jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue