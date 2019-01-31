  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Militants attack Shairbagh police station with grenade, seven injured

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 31: Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans.

    J&K: Militants attack Shairbagh police station with grenade, five injured

    Militants lobbed the grenade at the security forces at Sherbagh in the Anantnag area, a police official said. He said seven persons two CRPF jawans and five civilians including three women -- were injured in the grenade blast.

    Police has registered a case and started investigating the incident, he added.

    Soon after the attack, the security forces have cordoned the nearby area and are looking for the militants. The mobile services have been jammed for a while. No terror outfit has taken responsibility for the attack as of yet.

    Militants lobbed the grenade at the security forces at Sherbagh in the Anantnag area, a police official said.

    Also Read | J&K: Three civilians injured in grenade attack in Kulgam

    This is the second grenade attack on security forces in south Kashmir in the past two days.

    Earlier on Wednesday, militants hurled a grenade on a police station in Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three civilians.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir grenade attack anantnag

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue