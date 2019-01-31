J&K: Militants attack Shairbagh police station with grenade, seven injured

Srinagar, Jan 31: Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans.

Militants lobbed the grenade at the security forces at Sherbagh in the Anantnag area, a police official said. He said seven persons two CRPF jawans and five civilians including three women -- were injured in the grenade blast.

Police has registered a case and started investigating the incident, he added.

Soon after the attack, the security forces have cordoned the nearby area and are looking for the militants. The mobile services have been jammed for a while. No terror outfit has taken responsibility for the attack as of yet.

This is the second grenade attack on security forces in south Kashmir in the past two days.

Earlier on Wednesday, militants hurled a grenade on a police station in Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three civilians.