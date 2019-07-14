  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Man arrested with arms in Kathua

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jammu, July 14: Police arrested a man with weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

    He was identified as Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Lahri area in Billawar tehsil.

    J&K: Man arrested with arms in Kathua
    Representational Image

    He was engaged in the repair and manufacturing of parts of weapons, they said.

    Police probe how woman crossed over LoC despite stringent checks

    On a tip-off, a team of the Billawar police station raided his location, recovering three guns and the raw material used for the manufacturing of weapon parts, they said.

    Police have registered a case under the Arms Act.

    More ARRESTED News

    Read more about:

    arrested jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue