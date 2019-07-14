J&K: Man arrested with arms in Kathua

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jammu, July 14: Police arrested a man with weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

He was identified as Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Lahri area in Billawar tehsil.

He was engaged in the repair and manufacturing of parts of weapons, they said.

On a tip-off, a team of the Billawar police station raided his location, recovering three guns and the raw material used for the manufacturing of weapon parts, they said.

Police have registered a case under the Arms Act.