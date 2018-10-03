  • search

J&K local body polls: Ex-militant is now BJP candidate from Srinagar

By
    Srinagar, Oct 3: Amid abuse and challenges, an ex-militant is contesting in Jammu and Kashmir local body polls on BJP ticker from Srinagar.

    Mohammad Farooq Khan. Courtesy: ANI news
    Mohammad Farooq Khan. Courtesy: ANI news

    Mohammad Farooq Khan, who was Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen cadre, was challenged to prove his origin in India.

    Mohammad Farooq Khan, said, " I didn't come from Nepal. I came a long ago. I've completed my jail term of 10.5 years. I'm going to file FIR against those who've said that I came from Nepal, if they don't apologise."

    "After coming out of prison, I formed J&K Human Welfare Organisation for rehabilitation of ex-militants. No one supported me, not even those for whom I picked gun. I didn't know they were only counting notes," Farooq Khan said.

    He further said that people were abusing him earlier and abusing today even though he was working for peace now.

    " I will win and spend my earnings on rehabilitation of ex-militants and their children's education...I didn't surrender on rehabilitation policy, he added.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir bjp srinagar

