J&K local body polls: Ex-militant is now BJP candidate from Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 3: Amid abuse and challenges, an ex-militant is contesting in Jammu and Kashmir local body polls on BJP ticker from Srinagar.

Mohammad Farooq Khan, who was Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen cadre, was challenged to prove his origin in India.

Also Read | J&K: Cop who decamped with 7 AK-47 rifles joins Hizbul

Mohammad Farooq Khan, said, " I didn't come from Nepal. I came a long ago. I've completed my jail term of 10.5 years. I'm going to file FIR against those who've said that I came from Nepal, if they don't apologise."

"After coming out of prison, I formed J&K Human Welfare Organisation for rehabilitation of ex-militants. No one supported me, not even those for whom I picked gun. I didn't know they were only counting notes," Farooq Khan said.

He further said that people were abusing him earlier and abusing today even though he was working for peace now.

Also Read | How burqa has become a weapon of choice for terrorists

" I will win and spend my earnings on rehabilitation of ex-militants and their children's education...I didn't surrender on rehabilitation policy, he added.