J&K local body polls: Congress throws hat in the ring amid PDP, NC boycott

By
    Srinagar, Sep 20: Days after saying that the atmosphere is not conducive, the Congress has now decided to contest the local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress decided to participate in the elections as it felt that the field should not be left open for the BJP and RSS.

    Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir
    The chief of the Congress in J&K, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the BJP was happy that some parties were not taking part in the elections. It may be recalled that both the PDP and NC had decided to boycott the elections.

    The two parties said that they were not taking part in the elections due to unclear stance of the Union Government over Article 35 A. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court of India.

    The Congress felt that it should take part and not give the BJP a walkover. The contest is particularly tight in the Jammu region, where both parties have a great deal of influence.

    Meanwhile security is tight ahead of the polls to be held in October and November. At least 15,000 security personnel have been deployed in the state to ensure that the polls pass of smoothly.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 6:10 [IST]
