J&K local body elections: Smooth voting underway in 283 blocks, 63% voters turnout in Rajouri

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Srinagar, Oct 24: The voting for the Block Development Councils (BDC) elections underway at polling station number-15 in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. This is the first democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir since the government's August 5 decision to scrap the special status under Article 370. Voting also underway in Doda BDC.

According to the reports, there are 26,629 electors -- 8,313 women and 18,316 men -- for the polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs. Till 11 am, voter turnout in Rajouri was recorded at 62.93 per cent, in Udhampur 50.39 per cent and Reasi 53.88 per cent. The results for the BDC will be announced later in the day.

Security has been beefed up at the polling stations, and for panches and sarpanches, who will vote in the BDC elections.

Reportedly, there are 316 blocks in the state, but the election will be held in 310 as two are without elected panches and sarpanches, and four blocks reserved for women have no women candidates, the officials said.

Jammu district electoral officer Sushma Chauhan said there were no reports untoward incident reported from anywhere in Jammu.

Musa gone, Lelhari down: The Indian Security Forces have wiped out Al-Qaeda's offshoot

Ballot boxes will be used in the election. The counting of votes will start at 3 pm today.