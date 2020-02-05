J&K leaders Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para released from detention

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone and PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra were released from detention today, exactly six months after they were detained by the central government ahead of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

However, the three former chief ministers National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti - continue to remain in detention.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Tuesday released two leaders - former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, who is the former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries, Kashmir.

In the aftermath of this decision, nearly 350 politicians have been detained. However many were released on November 25 2019.

Out of the 40 former legislators detained, 33 were shifted from the MLAs' Hostel on November 17. Many others who were under house arrest have been released. The decision to detain Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act came under heavy criticism. At first he was detained for a period of three months and then the same was extended by another three months.