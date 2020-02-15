J&K leader Shah Faesal charged under Public Safety Act

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: Former civil servant and chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement, Shah Faesal has been booked under the Public Safety Act.

This order comes days after the two former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were booked under the Public Safety Act. The government while stating that Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were planning on inciting violence in the Valley, slapped the PSA on them.

Faesal who was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport in August last was flown back to Srinagar where he was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), they said

During preliminary questioning, Faesal said he was taking a connecting flight to London from Istanbul, the officials said

The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

After being detained at the Delhi airport, he was again detained under the PSA on his arrival in Srinagar, the officials said

Faesal had criticised the "unprecedented" lock-down in the Valley with its eight million population "incarcerated" like never before post the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, provided under Article 370

He is among the last political leaders who have been placed under house arrest

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained after the Centre revoked the special status and announced that the state be bifurcated into the territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh