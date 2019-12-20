J&K, Ladakh would have 15 year residency norm for job seekers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Government is considering a 15-year residency norm in order for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to obtain government jobs among other benefits.

The norm would be applicable to get seats for professional courses in public colleges and ownership of land.

This would mean that for an outsider to attain domicile status in the two Union Territories, he or she would have to fulfill the 15-year minimum residency norm. This condition would however not apply to industrial houses to buy land to set up business ventures and also construct homes for their employees.

While it is not final as yet, the government is discussing various other issues, sources tell OneIndia.

The norm is being proposed after locals raised concerns about outsiders taking away the jobs. The concerns were raised in the aftermath of the Abrogation of Article 370 which withdrew the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

While the norms would soon come into effect, the government is contemplating exempting a few categories. They would include central officials and their children. This norm would also not apply to students from other states who have cleared their Class 10 and 12 exams in either J&K or Ladakh.

These norms become important in the wake of the Opposition spreading false propaganda that with the special status gone, there would be fewer jobs for locals, the source also added.