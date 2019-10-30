  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K, Ladakh to formally become Union Territories tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh the two union territories will come into existence tomorrow.

    The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    J&K, Ladakh to formally become Union Territories tomorrow

    In this backdrop, the Centre had appointed IAS officers Girish Chandra Murmu and R K Mathur as the new Lt Governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh respectively.

    India withdrew invitation to visit Kashmir after he sought to talk to locals: EU Parliamentarian

    While Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, is serving as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, Mathur, a 1977-batch officer, has served as the defence secretary and is a former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

    The two Union Territories will come into existence on October 31. The Modi government had on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Union minister Jitendra Singh had said the two new Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will get equitable benefits, cutting across all sections of the society and regions without any bias.

    He said over the last seven decades, a constant grievance across the state was that certain regions and sections of people were feeling discriminated against.

    While Jammu always complained about the lion's share going to the Kashmir valley, Ladakh too felt neglected, the minister said.

    "As a Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir will get equitable benefits after October 31, cutting across all sections of the society and regions, regardless of any extraneous considerations. The same would also apply to the Union Territory of Ladakh," he told reporters.

    The Centre had, on August 5, announced abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into Union territories, which will come into being on October 31.

    Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said even in the Kashmir valley, while "certain families made a quick fortune overnight without any known sources of proportionate income", the common man suffered in silence and was caught between terrorism on one hand and "state indifference" on the other.

    Centre's delegations visit Srinagar to finalise governance-related reforms in J&K, Ladakh

    The Union Minister for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said since the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will come directly under the control of the Union Home Ministry, there will not only be an equal distribution of government resources, but also accountability for the same.

    He said one of the greatest misfortunes of Jammu and Kashmir was the lack of transparency in governance and this too would gradually change for the better.

    "The needless interference in the maintenance of law and order and the role of the vested interests would also gradually recede," he said.

    The most important benefit, Singh said, would be the change in the psychological attitude and mindset of the people of the region, with a greater degree of self- confidence and sense of belonging as citizens of India.

    The benefits in terms of new breakthrough in higher education, professional colleges, industry and self-livelihood opportunities were going to gradually unfold with the passage of time and their ultimate magnitude was perhaps too difficult to imagine right now, he added.

    At the social level, particularly for women, the "medieval legacy" would end with the introduction of progressive laws such as those banning triple talaq, child marriage and dowry, in addition to the right to parental property, which already stood restored after the abrogation of Article 370, the minister said.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ladakh union territories

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue