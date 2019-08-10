  • search
    J&K, Ladakh to be born as Union Territories on Sardar Patel’s birthday

    New Delhi, Aug 10: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

    The government set the date as October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhai Patel as the date for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to come into being.

    After the President gave his assent, the Union Home Minister issued a notification stating, "in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 31st day of October 2019, as the appointed day for the purposes of the said Act," the Home Ministry notification said.

    President Kovind gives assent to law dividing J&K into 2 Union Territories

    Meanwhile Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which bars the gathering of 4 persons or more has been withdrawn from the Jammu municipal limits.

    All colleges and schools will open today.

    Additional director general of police, law and order, Muneer Khan said that , in Jammu the situation is normal. In Kashmir, it is under control, he said, while adding that all steps are being taken to ensure that law and order is maintained. Earlier restrictions had been ahead of the Friday prayers in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
