Heavy exchange of fire: 1 Indian jawan martyred, two Pak soldiers killed

India

By Shreya

Srinagar, July 30: There is heavy exchange of fire at the Tangdhar sector near the Line of Control in north Kashmir after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement. The firing started after an Indian soldier was martyred in mortar shelling by Pakistan. Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing by India

.

The soldier who was martyred has been identified as Naik Krishan Lal. The army in a statement said, "in the exchange of fire, Naik Krishan Lal attained martyrdom. Naik Krishan Lal, aged 34 years belonged to Village Ghagriyal, Post Office - Khour, Tehsil - Akhnoor, District - Jammu, J&K and is survived by his wife, Smt Shashi Devi. Naik Krishan Lal was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty."

Heavy damage to Pak army posts and casualties to Pak soldiers have been inflicted by own troops, the statement also read.

This is the second time that artillery fire is being exchanged since the ceasefire agreement of 2003. In 2017, artillery guns were used were used in the Poonch and Rajouri sectors.