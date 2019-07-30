  • search
    J&K: Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    By Shreya
    Srinagar, July 30: One jawan has lost his life after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector.

    J&K: Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
    Representational Image

    Two Pakistani soldiers have also been killed in retaliatory action by Indian Army in Tangdhar-Keran sector. Pakistan has also violated ceasefire in Tangdhar and Keran sectors.

    Recently, a 15-day-old infant was killed in a ceasefire by Pakistan in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident of Poonch took place on Sunday, where three were reported injured, including a man, wife and son.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 16:33 [IST]
