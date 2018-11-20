  • search

J&K: Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir shot dead in Achabal area

    Srinagar, Nov 20: Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir was on Tuesday shot dead in Jammu Kashmir's Achabal area in Anantnag district. The separatist leader was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition after being shot, where he succumbed to his injuries.

    Reports said that gunmen shot Mir at his home in Akingam area of Achabal. He was immediately rushed to district hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

    According to a Kashmir Life report, his wife was also injured and is currently being treated at the hospital.

    Mir was released from jail last month after serving two-year detention.

