J&K: How alert forces have wrecked havoc for the terrorists

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: The security forces have wrecked havoc on terror groups in the Valley. This year alone 26 top commanders have been gunned down by the security forces in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K's Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh said that two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were shot dead in the past three days along with four other terrorists. He also said that infiltration of terrorists from across the border had decreased by half this year.

This is thanks to the alertness of the forces and the excellent border management. Due to this for the first time the level of infiltration has come down by 50 per cent when compared to the past, Singh also said.

He said that the local recruitment has gone down a lot and also added that the children in the Valley are listening to their advise to stay away from the gun. We have successfully broken the leadership structure of the terrorists in Kashmir. 26 top commanders have been killed in encounters across the Valley so far, Singh also said.

On the killing of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Naseeruddin, Singh said that he was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel in two separate terror strikes. He was also involved in the murder of a local police man. We had reports that he was planning to carry out a big strike in North Kashmir, Singh also said.

In the past four days, three encounters have taken place across Kashmir in which four terrorists of A and A+ category have been killed. These were top commanders and were part of the list of top 10 terrorists operating in Kashmir. Their killing is a big relief for the people.

Commenting on the killing of Sajjad Ahmed Mir, a Lashkar commander, he said that he was luring the youth to take up arms. We have picked up several such youth and ensured that at least 16 of them were brought back to the mainstream. We will continue to bring more such youth back into the mainstream, Singh also said.