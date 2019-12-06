J&K highway closed leaving 1,000 vehicles stranded due to landslide in Ramban

  • search
    Srinagar, Dec 05: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was shut down on Thursday for traffic due to massive landslide in Ramban district. The natural disaster left over 1,000 vehicles stranded on the 270-km highway, an official said.

    According to PTI reports, three person had a narrow escape as a truck came under the landslide debris and got trapped in Ramban's Mehar belt.

    The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by the landslide around 5 pm, officials said, adding men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area, as per PTI reports.

    Uttarakhand: Six pilgrims from Punjab killed in landslide in Tehri

    Suresh Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic), national highway said to PTI that they are making efforts to clear the debris from the highway soon.

    In October, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for after remaining closed for the two days due to a massive landslide in Ramban district, traffic department officials said.

    Earlier, Light motor vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to ply on the highway from both Jammu and Srinagar after getting clearance from the agencies responsible for its maintenance.

    This is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, it is 270-km highway.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
