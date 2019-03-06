  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Heavy shelling, firing by Pak along LoC, army retaliates

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 06: Heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani troops are being reported along the Line of Control (LOC) in in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

    The intense shelling and firing from across the border continued throughout the night in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while it started in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

    J&K: Heavy shelling, firing by Pak along LoC, army retaliates
    Representational Image

    Officials said the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, and the exchange of heavy fire caused panic among the border residents.

    Also Read | J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

    "The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," the spokesperson said.

    However, there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, they said.

    Pakistan had resorted to cross-border firing at Nowshera and Sunderbani in Rajouri and Krishna Ghati in Poonch on Tuesday as well.

    While the cross-border skirmishes lasted for over three hours in Nowshera sector which left a soldier injured, the firing in Krishna Ghati took place from 6 pm to 8:15 pm.

    Firing in Sunderbani sector started at 8:30 pm Tuesday and ended around 4:30 am on Wednesday, the officials said.

    Minutes later, they said the guns once again roared in Krishna Ghati sector and firing was underway between the two sides when last reports were received.

    Also Read | Underreported effect of Pakistani ceasefire violations in J&K

    There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

    Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in over 60 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch last week.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    More pakistan NewsView All

    Read more about:

    pakistan jammu and kashmir india

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue