J&K: Hardline separatist's son among two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar city

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, May 19: Junaid Sehrai, son of separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat's chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in downtown Srinagar, police said.

Junaid Sehrai went missing in March 2018 and later his picture, brandishing an AK-47, went viral on social media. The joining of Sehrai, who completed his MBA degree from the Kashmir University, was the first such case where a son of a separatist leader of Jammu and Kashmir had joined a terror group.

Juanid joined militancy ranks in March 2018.

Two Hizbul Mujahedeen militants were killed in the ongoing operation in downtown Srinagar by Police along with CRPF. Two weapons and ammunition were also recovered.