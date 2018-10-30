  • search

J&K: Gunbattle underway in Pulwama after terrorists fire at security forces

    Srinagar, Oct 30: A gun battle has briken out between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area. The exchange of fire is said to have ensued after terrorists fired upon a search party.

    The security forces were on a cordon and search operation in Chaanketaar village of Pulwama, said reports.

    Also Read | Jaish snipers launched in Valley to introduce element of surprise

    Yesterday (October 29), at least five Border Security Force jawans were injured after terrorists attacked BSF vehicle at Pantha Chowk in the outskirts of Srinagar. On the same day, three terrorists were arrested after a brief shootout with the security forces in Narbal area.

    On Sunday, a 40-year-old PDP worker was gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar. In another incident on Sunday, terrorists opened fired at army patrolling party in Shopian.

    jammu and kashmir terrorists

