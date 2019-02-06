J&K: Gunbattle breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Feb 6: A gunbattle reportedly broke out between the security forces and the terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire is underway and the area has reportedly been cordoned off.

On February 2, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module and arrested three persons. Police claimed to have solved a grenade throwing module of Jaish-e-Muhammad. This module was responsible for the grenade attack at SBI camp of 179 BN CRPF in Sopore on January 25 evening, said reports.

The terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade at a CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. One CRPF constable was reportedly injured. Terrorists hurled a grenade at the D/43 battalion CRPF at Namtihal in Budgam.

On Jan 31, terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans. On January 30, at least three persons were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.