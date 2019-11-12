  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: One terrorist killed in gunbattle with security forces; Encounter underway

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Nov 12: One terrorist has reportedly been gunned down by the security forces in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, this morning.

    A gun battle broke out on Tuesday morning between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K's Gund area. Gund is part of Ganderbal area in the state.

    "Encounter has started at Gund, Ganderbal. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    On Monday, the security forces gunned down two terrorists in J&K's Bandipora region.

    On November 3, the Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in J&K's Sheri Kishtwar. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

    On November 2, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in a joint operation of the Indian Army and J&K Police. He was nabbed during a cordon search operation in the outskirts of Sopore by a team of Kashmir Police and 22 Rashtriya Rifles. The arrested individual was identified as Danish Channa and is said to be affiliated to the Lashkar outfit.

    Terror activities have risen in the last three weeks or so.

    On October 29, terrorists targeted a non-local labourer and shot him in the leg when he was in his residence in Kulgam.

    On October 28, terrorists shot dead a truck driver, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, in J&K's Anantnag.

    On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured were civilians.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue