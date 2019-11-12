J&K: Two terrorists killed in gunbattle with security forces

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Srinagar, Nov 12: Two terrorist has reportedly been gunned down by the security forces in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, this morning.

A gun battle broke out on Tuesday morning between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K's Gund area. Gund is part of Ganderbal area in the state.

"Encounter has started at Gund, Ganderbal. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

On Monday, the security forces gunned down two terrorists in J&K's Bandipora region.

On November 3, the Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in J&K's Sheri Kishtwar. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

On November 2, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in a joint operation of the Indian Army and J&K Police. He was nabbed during a cordon search operation in the outskirts of Sopore by a team of Kashmir Police and 22 Rashtriya Rifles. The arrested individual was identified as Danish Channa and is said to be affiliated to the Lashkar outfit.

Terror activities have risen in the last three weeks or so.

On October 29, terrorists targeted a non-local labourer and shot him in the leg when he was in his residence in Kulgam.

On October 28, terrorists shot dead a truck driver, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, in J&K's Anantnag.

On October 12, five people were injured after the terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. All the injured were civilians.