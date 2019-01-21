J&K: Gun battle underway between security forces, terrorists in Budgam

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Jan 21: A fierce gunbattle is said to have broken out between the terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam region. The encounter is underway at Zinpanchal, Chari Sharief in Budgam district.

Personnel of 53 Rashtriya Rifles, Budgam police and CRPF are involved in the operation, reported ANI.

On Friday (January 18), there was a grenade attack in Srinagar, but fortunately no one was injured. In a seperate incident on Friday, terrorists lobbed a grenade on Police camp in Gagran area of South Kashmir's Shopian.

On Thursday, three cops were wounded after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police party in Srinagar. The incident took place near Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area.

In view of threat of terrorist attack during the forthcoming Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued advisory to officers, asking them to remain vigil round-the-clock as several new check-points have been set up for frisking of people here.