J&K: Gun battle between security forces, terrorists underway in Shopian

Srinagar, Dec 3: An encounter has broken out between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

The gun battle broke out during the wee hours of Monday morning in Sangran village.

As per latest report, the exchange of fire has stopped now, but two terrorists are still said to be trapped.

The security forces in November have gunned down 37 terrorists of which 28 were from the terror infested South Kashmir. Statistics also reveal that the very troubled Shopian district witnessed the killing of 13 terrorists between November 1 and 29.