  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Grenade diffused in outskirts of Srinagar

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 8: A grenade was diffused in the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Monday. It was diffused near Gulshan Nagar by-pass by a bomb disposal squad, said reports.

    It is yet to be ascertained as to how the grenade was brought there and what exactly was the motive behind it.

    J&K: Grenade diffused in outskirts of Srinagar
    Representational Image

    On March 9, J&K police and the Indian Army diffused an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) bomb at isolated area of the Nandwal Chowk on Jammu's Khour- Pallanwala road.

    2 policemen injured in grenade attack in Sopore

    Last month, the J&K police had also nabbed the culprit of the grenade explosion that took place on March 7 in the state. Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the attack.

    In Raigad, Maharashtra, Police has managed to defuse a bomb in a state government-run bus in Apta village in February.

    In March this year, a live grenade was found in the fields in Khour area of Akhnoor. As per the reports, locals on seeing a live grenade lying in fields informed the police which rushed to the spot along with bomb disposal squad and diffused it.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ied grenade

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue