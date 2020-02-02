J&K: Grenade attack in Lal Chowk; 1 CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Feb 02: At least one CRPF personnel and two civilians have been injured in a grenade attack at Pratap Park in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade towards CRPF jawans at Pratab Park in Lal Chowk. Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area.

Earlier on Jan 24, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured after terrorists had hurled a grenade on a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. The incident took place at Waniyar Chowk in Noorbagh area of old Srinagar city.

The unidentified terrorists lobbed a grenade on troops of G/161 Battalion of the CRPF at the police post.