  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Grenade attack in Lal Chowk; 1 CRPF jawan, 2 civilians injured

    By
    |

    Jammu, Feb 02: At least one CRPF personnel and two civilians have been injured in a grenade attack at Pratap Park in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

    Grenade attack in Lal Chowk
    Photo courtesy: ANI

    According to reports, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade towards CRPF jawans at Pratab Park in Lal Chowk. Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area.

    Earlier on Jan 24, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured after terrorists had hurled a grenade on a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. The incident took place at Waniyar Chowk in Noorbagh area of old Srinagar city.

    J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF party in Srinagar’s Kawdara area, two injured

    The unidentified terrorists lobbed a grenade on troops of G/161 Battalion of the CRPF at the police post.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir crpf grenade attack

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X