J&K govt orders release of former CM, Omar Abdullah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

An order revoking the detention of Abdullah was ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir government a while ago.

The order comes, days after the government decided to release his father and also former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah. The Abdullah's have been in detention since the decision to revoke Article 370 was made on August 5 2019.

Azad meets Abdullah, demands release of J&K leaders

The order to detain them was passed under the Public Safety Act. The government has over the past couple of months released several politicians in Jammu and Kashmir. Former CM of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti however continues to remain under house arrest. No decision regarding her has been taken as yet by the J&K government.