J&K govt order on movement of convoys will only hamper operations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Apr 09: The Indian Army operated a convoy notwithstanding an order of the Jammu and Kashmir government that such movement of vehicles should take place only twice a week on Sunday and Wednesday, army officials said.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the order will hamper the operations of the army.

J&K voter seeks better employment opportunity, unhappy with handling of terror

The officials claimed there were no consultations with army officers before the order on convoy movement for security forces was issued.

"During informal talks, it was made clear to the state officials that such an order was not possible to implement," said an officer who is engaged in convoy movement.

State Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra on the directions of Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam issued the order on April 3 restricting civilian traffic on the national highway from Udhampur to Baramulla on Sunday and Wednesday every week till May 31 to facilitate smooth movement of convoys of security forces.

However, there was movement of an army convoy on the national highway on Monday and at some places even paramilitary CRPF vehicles were seen.

There was no formal reply yet a query sent by PTI to the spokesman of the strategically located army's 15 Corps, which is also tasked with counter-insurgency operations.

The J&K Police as well as other state and central security agencies were also apparently caught unawares about the order issued by the state home department.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah posted a video of an army convoy moving on Monday while civilian traffic was plying normally on the other side of the road.

'Mindless': Political parties protest J&K highway ban

"Here's another full strength convoy. I'm simply trying to highlight the point that the architects of the highway closure have made no application of mind. Somehow this convoy on the highway is safe today but it wouldn't have been yesterday (Sunday) and won't be on Wednesday," he tweeted while taking a dig at the state administration.

"If it is safe for SF convoys to move on Monday WITHOUT closing the highway to civilian traffic, why is it not safe on Wednesdays & Sundays? Nothing proves the mindlessness of the order more than army movement on 'unsafe' days. This road is part of the highway by the way," the National Conference leader added.

(With agency inputs)