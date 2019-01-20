J&K: Govt officials should mandatory attend R-Day events, defaulters liable for action

Jannu, Jan 20: Jammu and Kashmir state administration has issued a diktat to government employees to attend the Republic Day functions in Srinagar and Jammu as part of their official duty. The failure to attend the ceremony would be constructed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of government instructions, the order warned.

"It is the duty of every government servant to attend the function which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our nation. All the officers and officials of the state government stationed at Jammu/Srinagar are, therefore, enjoined upon to attend the functions of the Republic Day celebration, 2019 at the University of Jammu/Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket stadium, Sonowar, Srinagar respectively as part of their official duty," the government order said.

It added, "Failure to attend the function will be construed as a dereliction of duty and disobedience of Government instructions."

"All Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Director/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places," the order further read.

The official Republic Day celebrations in the state are slated to happen in Jammu where Governor Satya Pal Malik will preside over the celebrations. In Srinagar, the event will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.