JK govt assesses Rs 500 crore loss to crops due to heavy snowfall

Rs 500 crore loss

In a communication addressed to Union Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Subrahmanyam said the extent of damage was so huge that the state government needed assistance from the Centre.

"As per the preliminary assessment done by the state government's field agencies, nearly 53,000 hectares of horticulture and 9,000 hectares of agriculture crops have been severely damaged and the tentative losses are estimated at over Rs 500 crore," the chief secretary said.

He said under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)guidelines, a meagre amount of relief is admissible on account of damages and losses to crops which is "not sufficient to compensate the affected farmers".

Colossal damage to apple crops

The official said unprecedented snowfall on November 3 and 4 had caused colossal damage to apple crops.

"In this backdrop, I would request you to kindly depute a team to the state to assess the damage and losses incurred by the farming community so that they can be adequately compensated," read the communication.

Weather improves in Jammu and Kashmir

The people of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to bright sunshine today.

"The weather is likely to remain dry in the state for the next four to five days although the minimum temperatures are likely to drop due to a clear night sky," an official of the Met Department said.

"But there would be an improvement in the day temperatures."