  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik says 'Pakistan is talking nonsense'

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 15: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik hit out at Pakistan for denying it's role in the dastardly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. Courtesy: ANI news
    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. Courtesy: ANI news

    On Pakistan denying involvement in Pulwama terror attack, Governor Satya Pal Malik told news agency ANI, "Pakistan is talking nonsense. The terrorists are holding open rallies in Pakistan, saying we will do something and openly threatening India."

    Also Read | US condemns Pulwama attack in strongest terms

    "Pakistan is frustrated, after successful elections they could not recruit new terrorists, stone pelting has stopped, so it wanted to do something. We have alerted all installations and cantonments as Pakistan may do something else, " told Governor to ANI.

    The Governor will join Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the wreath laying ceremony of the martyrs in Kashmir. "We will hold a review meeting with top security and intelligence officials. We will find out where the lapses occurred, " added Governor.

    Read more about:

    pakistan satyapal malik jammu and kashmir pulwama

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue