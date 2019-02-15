J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik says 'Pakistan is talking nonsense'

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Srinagar, Feb 15: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik hit out at Pakistan for denying it's role in the dastardly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

On Pakistan denying involvement in Pulwama terror attack, Governor Satya Pal Malik told news agency ANI, "Pakistan is talking nonsense. The terrorists are holding open rallies in Pakistan, saying we will do something and openly threatening India."

"Pakistan is frustrated, after successful elections they could not recruit new terrorists, stone pelting has stopped, so it wanted to do something. We have alerted all installations and cantonments as Pakistan may do something else, " told Governor to ANI.

The Governor will join Home Minister Rajnath Singh for the wreath laying ceremony of the martyrs in Kashmir. "We will hold a review meeting with top security and intelligence officials. We will find out where the lapses occurred, " added Governor.