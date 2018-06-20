English

J&K: 'Governor's rule will not affect our operations', says Army chief General Bipin Rawat

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the imposition of Governor's rule in the valley will not affect the security operations in any way.

    Governors rule will not stop our operations, says Army chief General Bipin Rawat

    Speaking to media,'' Rawat said,''We only stopped our operations during Ramzan. But, we saw what happened. The imposing of Governor's rule will not affect our operations. Our operations will go on like they used to. We don't face any political interference.''

    Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind had approved imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect on Wednesday, 20 June.

    The three-year government in the state collapsed on Tuesday, 19 June after the BJP snapped ties with PDP in the state.

    Jammu and Kashmir cannot be treated as "enemy territory," Mehbooba Mufti said at a press conference after submitting her resignation from the post of J&K CM following the BJP's move to pull out of the alliance on Tuesday.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir bipin rawat army chief governor rule

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue