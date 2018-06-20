J&K: 'Governor's rule will not affect our operations', says Army chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the imposition of Governor's rule in the valley will not affect the security operations in any way.

Speaking to media,'' Rawat said,''We only stopped our operations during Ramzan. But, we saw what happened. The imposing of Governor's rule will not affect our operations. Our operations will go on like they used to. We don't face any political interference.''

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind had approved imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect on Wednesday, 20 June.

The three-year government in the state collapsed on Tuesday, 19 June after the BJP snapped ties with PDP in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir cannot be treated as "enemy territory," Mehbooba Mufti said at a press conference after submitting her resignation from the post of J&K CM following the BJP's move to pull out of the alliance on Tuesday.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day