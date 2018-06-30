English
J&K Governor holds emergency flood management meeting

    Srinagar, June 30: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra held an emergency meeting at his residence on Saturday to discuss the arising flood like situation across Kashmir after two days of continuous rainfall.

    J&K Governor NN Vohra holds emergency meeting flood management meeting at hi s residence. Courtesy: ANI news
    Following incessant rainfall in the region, Jhelum, Tawi river and its tributaries are flowing above danger mark. Many parts of Kashmir have been receiving heavy rainfall since the last two days.

    Incessant rain in the Baltal Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district and Nunwan Pahalgam area in Anantnag district has made the roads slippery and unsafe. A flood alert has also been sounded by the officials after the Darhali river in Rajouri district overflowed on Friday.

