J&K Governor condemns grenade attack

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Srinagar, Mar 07: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik called the grenade explosion at Jammu bus-stand a 'heinous and cowardly attack on innocent people.'

Reacting to the grenade attack, Satya Pal Malik said, " We condemn the heinous and cowardly attack on innocent people. It was a reaction by anti-nationals and terrorists as they are losing their grip. Government has come down very heavily on such elements after Pulwama terrorist attack."

"The government has decided that it will uproot terrorism from here. We have arrested 170 people who support terrorist activities. We also banned Jamat-e-Islami as they radicalise and mislead the youth, " said the Governor.

A grenade blast at Jammu bus stand today left one person dead and around 30 people injured. The police said that terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the attack.The blast took place around noon. The grenade reportedly went off under a bus, said reports. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the person who hurled the grenade has been arrested.