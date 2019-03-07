  • search
    J&K Governor condemns grenade attack

    Srinagar, Mar 07: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik called the grenade explosion at Jammu bus-stand a 'heinous and cowardly attack on innocent people.'

    Condemning the attack, Governor Satya Pal Malik directed the administration to provide best medical assistance to the injured.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

    Reacting to the grenade attack, Satya Pal Malik said, " We condemn the heinous and cowardly attack on innocent people. It was a reaction by anti-nationals and terrorists as they are losing their grip. Government has come down very heavily on such elements after Pulwama terrorist attack."

    "The government has decided that it will uproot terrorism from here. We have arrested 170 people who support terrorist activities. We also banned Jamat-e-Islami as they radicalise and mislead the youth, " said the Governor.

    He asked all agencies to ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice. The governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured, his spokesperson said.

    A grenade blast at Jammu bus stand today left one person dead and around 30 people injured. The police said that terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the attack.The blast took place around noon. The grenade reportedly went off under a bus, said reports. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the person who hurled the grenade has been arrested.

