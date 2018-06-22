J&K: Governor calls for all party meet today

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra has called an all-party meeting here today to discuss the situation in the wake of the implementation of governor's rule in the state, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule yesterday, a day after the PDP-BJP government collapsed as the BJP snapped its three-year-old alliance with the regional party citing "larger national interest" and "deteriorating security situation".

The Governor also placed the legislative assembly in suspended animation till the proclamation of Governor's rule is revoked or varied by a subsequent proclamation, according to a gazette notification. The six-year term of the current Assembly ends in March, 2021.

According to the officials, the governor has called a meeting of all party heads, including the heads of the state units of the national parties, tomorrow to discuss the situation in the state.

