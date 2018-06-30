J&K: Governor appoints third advisor

Srinagar, June 30: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra has appointed the state's former chief information commissioner Khurshid Ganai as his third advisor - the first local face in his top administration.

The Governor of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Khurshid A. Ganai, IAS (Retd.) as Advisor to the Governor with effect from the date he assumes charge, an order issued by the Governor's administration said.

It said the terms and conditions of Ganai's appointment shall be notified separately.

Ganai had yesterday resigned as the chief information commissioner (CIC), Jammu and Kashmir.

This is for the second time Ganai would serve as advisor to the Governor.

In 2016, he was advisor to Vohra for a brief period when the state came under Governor's rule following the demise of then Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and the stalemate between PDP and BJP over government formation in the state.

Hailing from Mattan village of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, Ganai is an IAS officer of 1982 batch and has held several coveted positions in the state as well as in Central bureaucracy.

He also served in the union ministries of information and broadcasting and Home affairs.

He was appointed as CIC on 27 February, 2017, by the Governor on recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Ganai is the first local face in Vohra's administration.

The Governor has already appointed former chief secretary B B Vyas and former DGP CRPF K Vijay Kumar as his advisors on the first day of Governor's rule in the state.

He also appointed B V R Subrahmanyam, a senior IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, as the state's chief secretary.

The state came under Governor's rule on June 20, a day after BJP withdrew support to the Mehbooba-led government.

