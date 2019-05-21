  • search
    J&K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

    New Delhi, May 21: An exchange of fire began between terrorists and a joint team of security forces in the forest area of Yarwan area of Shopian district on Tuesday.

    Reports said that a joint team of Army's 23 Para, 44RR, SOG and CRPF launched cordon and search operation on Yarwan forests.

    Earlier on Monday, Militants hurled a grenade towards a police station in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, but there was no damage, a police official said. The grenade exploded far outside the police station boundary, the official said. He said there was no loss of life or property in the attack.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
